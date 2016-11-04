Woman suspected of stealing life-sized grim reaper statue

CPD

Some are so bold as to cheat death, but it takes a truly brazen individual to steal a six-foot-tall grim reaper from a pharmacy. And that’s exactly what one woman is suspected of doing.Yes, the Halloween hijinks took a turn for the bizarre on Oct. 28 when a woman entered the CVS at 59 George Street and allegedly pilfered an effigy of death itself along with several other items valued at $70.Anyone with information on what exactly happened to the grim reaper is asked to contact Investigator Huffman with the Charleston Police Department at hoffmanl@charleston-sc.gov or call (843) 579-6433.