Friday, November 4, 2016
Woman suspected of stealing life-sized grim reaper statue
Death thefts
Posted
by Dustin Waters
on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 8:56 AM
Some are so bold as to cheat death, but it takes a truly brazen individual to steal a six-foot-tall grim reaper from a pharmacy. And that’s exactly what one woman is suspected of doing.
Yes, the Halloween hijinks took a turn for the bizarre on Oct. 28 when a woman entered the CVS at 59 George Street and allegedly pilfered an effigy of death itself along with several other items valued at $70.
Anyone with information on what exactly happened to the grim reaper is asked to contact Investigator Huffman with the Charleston Police Department at hoffmanl@charleston-sc.gov or call (843) 579-6433.
