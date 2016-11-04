The Agenda: Scott family not concerned about race of jurors; N. Chs. police-community proposal; Bizarre Upstate kidnapping

The family of Walter Scott says they're not concerned over the racial make-up of the jury that will decide the fate of Michael Slager, who's accused of killing Scott last year. "Hopefully we're going to get justice." Source: AP

As the Slager trial commences, the City of North Charleston unveiled its first draft of a proposal for a Citizens' Advisory Commission. North Charleston leaders appear to be ready to make additional changes before it goes before city council. Source: P&C

Investigators in Spartanburg County are looking into a bizarre kidnapping and possible killing after a woman was found "chained up like a dog" in a large outdoor storage building on land owned by a registered sex offender. Source: Greenville News

Hillary Clinton campaigned in Raleigh yesterday with Bernie Sanders and Pharrell Williams in an effort to nail down young voters in the critical swing state. Source: News and Observer

Gov. Nikki Haley and Attorney General Alan Wilson are calling on legislators to consolidate state services for crime victims, a suggestion that came from the governor's Domestic Violence Task Force. Source: P&C

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan will visit North Charleston this weekend to deliver a speech entitled "Making Our Community A Safe And Decent Place To Live." Source: P&C