The Agenda: S.C. pitcher takes mound for Cubs in extra innings; Slager trial begins; Penn Center as a national monument?

Pre-trial motions were heard in Michael Slager's murder trial yesterday, including a final ruling on a motion to change the location of the trial, which Judge Clifton Newman denied. Source: P&C

Chicago Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr., a Prosperity, S.C. native, took the mound in extra innings relief yesterday to help the Cubs on their way to winning their first World Series title in more than a century. Source: The State

2.5 percent: The percent by which Thanksgiving travel is likely to rise this year. Source: AP

There's a movement underway to establish the Penn Center on St. Helena Island, site of one of the first schools for freed slaves in the nation during Reconstruction and where Martin Luther King, Jr. and SCLC leaders strategized during the Civil Rights movement, at on as a national monument. Source: P&C

P&C ENDORSEMENTS: Peter Tecklenburg for auditor, Andy Smith for treasurer, Ruth Jordan for County Council.

In his campaign for re-election, Congressman Trey Gowdy cut a funny little ad this week taking a cue from pop culture references to his slicked-back hair. Source: FB