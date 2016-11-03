Even if you don't care a lick about the Cubs or the Indians, I think we can all agree that last night's World Series Game 7 was a great finish to a competitive series. But even if you don't care about baseball at all, we can all definitely enjoy watching Bill Murray savor his Cubbies' first World Series win in over a century.
The joy on Bill Murray's face pic.twitter.com/veA2lzSU35— The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) November 3, 2016
Then you go honk the horn on the MVP's new car...
Tears of joy from Bill Murray. #WorldSeries pres. by @TMobile pic.twitter.com/YSopeRyFbA— MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) October 31, 2016
It's not the Ecto-1, but it'll do ...#WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/5JGI7CzOTy— MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) November 3, 2016
Lament the end of baseball season...
Bill Murray just canceled school in Chicago for the rest of the week pic.twitter.com/taafpwSL5k— Consequence of Sound (@coslive) November 3, 2016
Then you go pour champagne on everyone from Dexter Fowler to GM Theo Epstein to Ken Rosenthal...
"I feel like, even though the rain stopped, I'm glistening." - Bill Murray on seeing his #Cubs win the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/yfhEfYtwZo— Jeremy Singer (@JeremySinger) November 3, 2016
Drunk Bill Murray interviewing drunk Theo Epstein is one of the best interviews ever. https://t.co/STy90yPQSc— Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) November 3, 2016
Just soak it in...
Bill Murray + Dexter Fowler <3 pic.twitter.com/CVlkO5RMmk— Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) November 3, 2016
And then disappear...
One happy @Cubs fan. #BillMurray #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/qkcDd0QuLr— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 3, 2016
My interview of the night ended with Bill Murray asking if I recycle. He handed me his champagne bottle. #WorldSeries #Cubs pic.twitter.com/66jzAshLL9— Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) November 3, 2016