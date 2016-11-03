The joy on Bill Murray's face pic.twitter.com/veA2lzSU35 — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) November 3, 2016

Bill Murray just canceled school in Chicago for the rest of the week pic.twitter.com/taafpwSL5k — Consequence of Sound (@coslive) November 3, 2016

"I feel like, even though the rain stopped, I'm glistening." - Bill Murray on seeing his #Cubs win the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/yfhEfYtwZo — Jeremy Singer (@JeremySinger) November 3, 2016

Drunk Bill Murray interviewing drunk Theo Epstein is one of the best interviews ever. https://t.co/STy90yPQSc — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) November 3, 2016

Bill Murray + Dexter Fowler <3 pic.twitter.com/CVlkO5RMmk — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) November 3, 2016

My interview of the night ended with Bill Murray asking if I recycle. He handed me his champagne bottle. #WorldSeries #Cubs pic.twitter.com/66jzAshLL9 — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) November 3, 2016

Even if you don't care a lick about the Cubs or the Indians, I think we can all agree that last night's World Series Game 7 was a great finish to a competitive series. But even if you don't care about baseball at all, we can all definitely enjoy watching Bill Murray savor his Cubbies' first World Series win in over a century.Watching your team win as an average lifelong fan is certainly a great feeling, but when you're Bill Murray and you already have the world's permission to pretty much do whatever you want, winning comes with even more perks.Let's look at a few highlights from ol Bill's post-game festivities:First come the tears.Then you go honk the horn on the MVP's new car...Then you cancel school for the rest of the week...Lament the end of baseball season...Then you go pour champagne on everyone from Dexter Fowler to GM Theo Epstein to Ken Rosenthal...Just soak it in...And then disappear...