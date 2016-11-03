Thursday, November 3, 2016

Bill Murray celebrated the Cubs' World Series win for every Cubs fan ever

Bill Murray back in the Clubhouse

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 12:48 PM

Even if you don't care a lick about the Cubs or the Indians, I think we can all agree that last night's World Series Game 7 was a great finish to a competitive series. But even if you don't care about baseball at all, we can all definitely enjoy watching Bill Murray savor his Cubbies' first World Series win in over a century.

Watching your team win as an average lifelong fan is certainly a great feeling, but when you're Bill Murray and you already have the world's permission to pretty much do whatever you want, winning comes with even more perks.

Let's look at a few highlights from ol Bill's post-game festivities:

First come the tears.
Then you go honk the horn on the MVP's new car...

Then you cancel school for the rest of the week...
Lament the end of baseball season...
Then you go pour champagne on everyone from Dexter Fowler to GM Theo Epstein to Ken Rosenthal...
Just soak it in...
And then disappear...

