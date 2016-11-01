The Agenda: Another southern pipeline break; Early absentee turnout up; Gowdy backs Comey

click to enlarge Flickr user bitzcelt

Wild Wing Cafe says it's moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Source: P&C

Should probably fill up your tanks today, an explosion along a stretch of the Colonial Pipeline in Alabama could cause more serious service interruptions than a previous break along the same pipeline that sent gas prices up briefly. Source: AP, AJC

National Action Network S.C. President James Johnson on the first day of Michael Slager's trial: "The eyes of the world is watching to see exactly what Charleston, South Carolina, is going to do."

It's one week until election day, and more S.C. voters are set to cast absentee ballots than ever before. As many as 474,000 people could vote early absentee, the state Election Commission estimates, up from 394k in 2012. Source: The State

Vice President Joe Biden is campaigning in South Carolina today to help turn out Democratic voters and give a boost to Fran Person, a former Biden aide, who is running against incumbent Congressman Mick Mulvaney. Source: AP

Congressman Trey Gowdy, who led the congressional Benghazi investigation, is backing FBI Director James Comey's disclosure to Congress last week that his agency was looking into additional emails that may be connected to an earlier investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server. Gowdy's committee quizzed Clinton for 11 hours during a hearing last fall, but found no additional wrongdoing in its final report. Source: P&C

WaPo: "Comey was concerned publicly blaming Russia for hacks of Democrats could appear too political in run-up to elections"

Outgoing Republican state Rep. Ray Cleary (Murrells Inlet) has been ordered to pay a total of nearly $100,000 in fines and remittences in connection with six ethics charges. Source: Sun News

A hearing about the proposed downtown cruise ship terminal has been delayed again, likely into 2017. Source: P&C