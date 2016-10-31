The Agenda: Slager jury selection starts today; REAL ID could be real mess for SC; The State endorses Clinton

click to enlarge Flickr user jorgeq82

Jury selection in Michael Slager's murder trial begins today.

NYT: 'A Somber Charleston Reflects on Race as 2 Murder Trials Begin'

A decade after the state got an extension to meet new federal REAL ID identification card guidelines, still-unmet guidelines could leave S.C. residents with IDs that won't get them entry into federal buildings, military bases, or even onto flights. Source: P&C

NYT: "Doubts About the Promised Bounty of Genetically Modified Crops"

P&C columnist Brian Hicks reports there's a bit of sniping going on between SCDOT Chairman Mike Wooten and Infrastructure Bank Chairman Vince Graham over Graham's handling of meetings to weigh questions about I-526. Graham says he doesn't want to wade into the politics of an upcoming Charleston County referendum, but Wooten says that's exactly what he's doing. Source: P&C

P&C Editorial: "Make Penn Center a national monument"

Is a steady flow of low-wage, temporary foreign labor doing as much harm as good for S.C.'s booming tourism industry? Source: P&C

The P&C has endorsed U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Sanford for re-election.

The State has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president.