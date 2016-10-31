Bill Murray sang a really weird "Take Me Out the the Ballgame" to the surprise of nobody

When we heard that Bill Murray would be given the mic Friday night for his rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the World Series, we all knew it'd be weird.Well, it was weird.In an effort (I guess?) to ensure maximum syllabic articulation, the longtime Cubs fan encouraged the Wrigley faithful to channel their "our greatest American entertainer, Mr. Daffy Duck." Then, as if it's completely normal, Murray does his best sloppy, spiddly Daffy impression.So, you can guess how slobbery the adapted Harry Caray homage was, "Let'sss get sssome runsss, ssuckersss." The Indians went on to win Friday and Saturday's game, forcing the Cubs into a must-win game last night, where they were victorious. The World Series sits at 3-2 and moves to Cleveland for the final game(s).