The Agenda: Kimpson plans gun reform push again; Loftis broke ethics law; Dam laws

Sixteen months after Emanuel AME and after a series of Senate committee meetings across the state to gain public input on proposed gun reforms, advocates for tighter laws "have a fight ahead of them." For his part, Charleston state Sen. Marlon Kimpson plans to re-introduce the reform measure he championed last year, but which failed to pass. Source: P&C, The State

Free Times' Andy Shain reporting for the Post and Courier: Columbia police arrested a Matthew Ryan Garnett, the 23-year old son of NBSC president Chuck Garnett, who's reportedly suspected to be the leader of a drug ring that supplied pills and other illegal drugs to college-aged buyers in Columbia. A drug stash found this summer also discovered submachine guns and an AR-15 rifle. Source: P&C

The city's new 19-member West Ashley Revitalization Commission met for the first time yesterday, the product of campaign promises and long-awaited efforts to kickstart development in West Ashley. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "County Council needs to act on road vote"

A year after October 2015 floods broke more than 50 dams statewide and three weeks after Hurricane Matthew broke 25, the state appears ready to adopt tighter dam regulations. A similar measure last year failed to get enough support. Source: The State

Hillary Clinton doubled Donald Trump's October fundraising haul, bringing in dollars for a late campaign push as tens of millions appear to be flowing past Donald Trump and to down-ballot races in an effort to protect GOP House and Senate candidates. Source: WaPo, NYT

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis broke the law when he hired a friend to represent the state in a legal matter, netting the friend $2 million in fees. Loftis was reprimanded and fined $500. Source: P&C, The State