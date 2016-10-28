Glenn McConnell wants to help you carve your CofC pumpkin
Where's the Glenn-o'-lantern template??
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 12:03 PM
Have you carved your jack-o'-lantern yet? No? Are you a College of Charleston alum? Yes? Then you're in luck, the fine folks at your alma mater have published some nifty CofC-themed pumpkin carving tips and tricks.
Earlier this week, CofC Today posted some step-by-step instructions on how to carve the perfect Clyde-o'-lantern, and they're actually pretty interesting for someone who's never really strayed from the basic toothy porch pumpkin. But with these tips and the selection of CofC Cougar templates, that may be different this year.
The College even enlisted its fearless leader President Glenn McConnell to plunge his bayonet, er, knife into a seasonal gourd as a trial run. And it turned out pretty good, if I do say so myself.
We're considering a Freedom of Information Act request for the template used to make the Glenn McConnell pumpkin seen in the video. Can't just sneak something like that in, y'all.