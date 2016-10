Glenn McConnell wants to help you carve your CofC pumpkin

click to enlarge

Have you carved your jack-o'-lantern yet? No? Are you a College of Charleston alum? Yes? Then you're in luck, the fine folks at your alma mater have published some nifty CofC-themed pumpkin carving tips and tricks.Earlier this week, CofC Today posted some step-by-step instructions on how to carve the perfect Clyde-o'-lantern, and they're actually pretty interesting for someone who's never really strayed from the basic toothy porch pumpkin. But with these tips and the selection of CofC Cougar templates , that may be different this year.The College even enlisted its fearless leader President Glenn McConnell to plunge his bayonet, er, knife into a seasonal gourd as a trial run. And it turned out pretty good, if I do say so myself.We're considering a Freedom of Information Act request for the template used to make the Glenn McConnell pumpkin seen in the video. Can't just sneak something like that in, y'all.This is a developing story...