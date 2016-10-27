The Agenda: N. Chs. led state in 2015 murder and rape; Statehouse corruption indictments coming?

click to enlarge
According to the 2015 FBI Uniform Crime Report, North Charleston reportedly leads the state's largest cities in murder and rape and per capita robbery and theft
. Source: The State
Washington Post editorial page comes out against
the death penalty for accused Emanuel AME shooter Dylann Roof, questioning "whether justice is best served" by holding two capital trials as Roof offers to plead guilty in exchange for abandoning the death penalty. Source: WaPo
Corruption indictments
in the ongoing Statehouse ethics probe could come by December, unnamed sources say. S.C. Rep. Jim Merrill of Daniel Island is reportedly among those who are possible targets. Source: The State
Though the state's unfunded pension debt could be nearing $40 billion
(double the previous estimates), the state says it could have a fix move into place by the beginning of the year. Lawmakers are also debating closing the pension plan to new members, adding new employees to 401(k)-style plans. Source: The State
Speaking to a mostly-white crowd in Charlotte yesterday, just a few blocks from where riots broke out after a white police officer shot and killed a black man last month, Donald Trump promised a "new deal for black America."
Source: The State
Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey says he won't seek re-election to his leadership position
on council when its term expires in January. Summey will remain on council, he is unopposed for re-election next month. Summey says the decision has nothing to do with reporting on secret tapes turned over to the P&C that showed him as critical of local and state leaders and "playing both sides" on I-526, according to the P&C. Source: P&C