Charleston City Council to livestream meetings

Kick back, relax, and get ready for tonight's Charleston City Council meeting

For those of you looking to keep tabs on Charleston’s leaders without having to leave the comfort of your own home, City Council meetings will now be livestreamed online.Yes, with Tuesday’s meeting beginning at 5 p.m., you can see all the municipal action live on the city’s official YouTube page . Videos of past meetings can be viewed online through the city’s website Starting out, the agenda for tonight’s City Council meeting includes a resolution honoring the memory of legendary Burke High School coach Modie Risher. There will also be a hearing to allow for public input from citizens regarding the 2017 City Budget, as well as an ordinance that would modify the vote required by City Council to opt against recommendations from the city’s Planning Commission.As with every City Council meeting, you can check for live updates and color commentary on Twitter by following along with @CCPNews.