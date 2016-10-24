The Agenda: Murray awarded Twain Prize; Clyburn wants Clinton to help House Dems; S.C. faces floods and drought

Bill Murray uncomfortably sat and listened to a series of friends and colleagues pay their respects as he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor over the weekend at the Kennedy Center. The ceremony will air on PBS Friday. Source: AP



It was quite a weekend for Mr. Murray, who crashed the White House press room on Friday and whose Chicago Cubs won their first pennant. Source: YouTube

The Chicora Life Center group is seeking permission in bankruptcy court to sell off pieces of the troubled North Charleston naval hospital property. The company's lenders say the group is not acting in good faith. Source: P&C

From The State's 'Rebuilding SC' series: "How to rebuild SC's failing state government"

Hurricane Matthew certainly dealt a blow to the S.C. Lowcountry and Pee Dee, but the Upstate is mired in a drought. Source: Greenville News

Shock of the day: A few weeks after the P&C published secret tapes that appeared to show Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey fighting for over $400 million earmarked for I-526, calling influential Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman a "tyrant," Leatherman now says "They do not have my vote. Period." Source: P&C

With Hillary Clinton now spending money in toss-up and lean-Republican states, Congressman Jim Clyburn wants the Democratic nominee to spend to help some Democrats running to flip the balance of power in Congress. Source: NYT