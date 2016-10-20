Thursday, October 20, 2016

The Agenda: Gowdy in leaked Clinton camp emails; Townville shooting info reportedly withheld

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

The former secretary at Emanuel AME is suing the church after she was fired shortly after the 2015 shooting when she spoke up about the church's handling of donations that were pouring in. Source: P&C, WBTW

Construction has begun on Blackbaud's new Daniel Island headquarters. Source: Daniel Island News

Upstate Congressman Trey Gowdy was a topic of conversation in the days before the Benghazi hearing. Source: The State

Video and other records in the Townville Elementary shooting is reportedly not being released. Source: Anderson Independent-Mail

Sorry, North Charleston. You're not getting a new Catawba bingo hall. (Yet.) Source: P&C

If you're thinking about writing in your vote in the general election next month, think again. Source: The State

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS