The Agenda: Gowdy in leaked Clinton camp emails; Townville shooting info reportedly withheld

The former secretary at Emanuel AME is suing the church after she was fired shortly after the 2015 shooting when she spoke up about the church's handling of donations that were pouring in. Source: P&C, WBTW

Construction has begun on Blackbaud's new Daniel Island headquarters. Source: Daniel Island News

Upstate Congressman Trey Gowdy was a topic of conversation in the days before the Benghazi hearing. Source: The State

Video and other records in the Townville Elementary shooting is reportedly not being released. Source: Anderson Independent-Mail

Sorry, North Charleston. You're not getting a new Catawba bingo hall. (Yet.) Source: P&C