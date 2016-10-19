Women’s health advocates stand against newly proposed regulations for abortion clinics

click to enlarge DHEC

A proposed set of changes in regulations for licensed abortion clinics in South Carolina might require some women seeking abortions to obtain consent from their husbands and require them to undergo additional testing for sexually transmitted diseases.In the first major update to regulations for clinics since 1996, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has also proposed requiring abortion clinics to maintain at least one obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) board-certified physician on staff who has admitting privileges at a local hospital with OB/GYN services or a signed agreement with an OB/GYN board-certified physician to ensure his or her availability during all operating hours. According to DHEC’s proposal, these new regulations would require a legislative review, but representatives with Planned Parenthood say the changes do little to protect the well-being of women.“The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recently proposed a series of extreme regulations for abortion providers. Many of these proposed changes are medically unnecessary, unconstitutional, and clearly designed to further impede a woman’s ability to make the deeply personal decision to seek safe, legal abortion” said Vicki Ringer, South Carolina director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, in an official statement.Planned Parenthood argues that requiring physicians who perform abortions to be board-certified OB/GYNS simply reduces the number of physicians available for clinics and that other trained physicians, such as doctors of internal medicine, are capable of providing care for those seeking abortions.According to Elizabeth Nash with the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit that examines reproductive health issues and legislation, this would be a new requirement in the state of South Carolina. As senior state issues associate with the institute, Nash says there are some states that require either the abortion provider have admitting privileges or requires the provider to have an agreement with a physician who does, but what makes this different is that the proposed regulation would apply to OB/GYNs. Nash calls the proposed regulation another attempt to use admitting privileges to close clinic doors, writing, “In a sense, this requirement could be more burdensome because the provider with the admitting privileges must be an OB/GYN and there are fewer of them.”As far as consent requirements for women seeking an abortion, DHEC’s proposed regulations state, “When the patient is a minor, photo identification for the consenting parent is required, along with the minor’s birth certificate; and ... If married and living with her husband, the consent of her husband.”The proposed regulations would also mandate pre-procedure testing for syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia, as well as a Pap smear for all patients seeking an abortion.“These restrictions among others — such as mandatory STI testing no matter the woman’s circumstances — are intended to shame women and put barriers in their way of seeking constitutionally protected medical care. Simply put, the regulations are based in politics, not medicine,” said Ringer. “At Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the health and safety of our patients and the compassionate care that we provide to thousands of women, men, and young people is our top priority. We stand with South Carolina women and will fight these burdensome, unconstitutional and medically-unnecessary regulations.”