The Agenda: "The election's not rigged"; Another CofC fraternity suspended; Duncan says "Thank God for Wikileaks"

click to enlarge Flickr user gageskidmore

A third College of Charleston fraternity has reportedly been disciplined due to violations concerning alcohol, drugs, and hazing. Source: P&C

The Department of Justice will be in North Charleston next month to discuss a proposal to improve relationships between local police and the community. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "No, the election's not rigged"

Ohio State election law expert on election rigging: "I think it's extraordinarily unlikely"

Samantha Holvey, a former Miss USA contestant who now lives in Mount Pleasant, told CNN last week that former pageant owner Donald Trump regularly appeared in backstage areas where contestants were preparing and would "look you over from head to toe like we were just meat, we were just sexual objects, that we were not people." Source: P&C, CNN

The FBI will ask a judge to dismiss the lawsuit against the agency alleging negligence in last summer's Emanuel AME church shooting. Accused shooter Dylann Roof was reportedly allowed to buy a gun after a federal background check was not completed within a time window allowed under S.C. law. Source: AP

Yesterday, Congressman Jeff Duncan, a Trump supporter, assailed the media, tweeting "Thank God for Wikileaks - doing the job that MSM WON'T!" Duncan clarified that he's not praising Wikileaks leader Julian Assange, but said "MSM Major Networks" are "in collusion" with the Clinton campaign. Source: CNN, P&C