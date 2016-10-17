The Agenda: Scott sticks by Trump; Haley reflects on Matthew; Lots o' apartments

click to enlarge Flickr user Gage Skidmore

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott speaks at CPAC in 2014

Hillary Clinton's speech at a Goldman Sachs conference in S.C. figures in the latest round of leaked Clinton emails. Source: AP

5,500: The number of apartment units currently under development in the Charleston area, reportedly an all-time high. Source: P&C

In an interview with The State last week, Gov. Nikki Haley recalls her administration's handling of prep for Hurricane Matthew, the evacuation, and sleepless nights leading up to the storm's sweep across the Southeast. Source: The State

Greenville News headline: 'Devastation in the heart of agricultural South Carolina'



Berkeley County school district has reportedly been drawn into multiple sex abuse lawsuits over the past few years, paying out nearly $300,000 in settlements, more than any other local district. Source: P&C

Crawford Cook, a longtime political operative who advised Democratic S.C. governors from the 1960s into the 2000s, died over the weekend. Source: The State

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the U.S. Senate, is standing by his endorsement for Donald Trump, saying that the nation "is better off" with a Republican than a Democratic president, even when some have disqualified Trump as a "white identity politician." Source: New York Times