The Agenda: T-Rav may be able to vote after all; Pee Dee flooding remains a danger; Groups ask for Summey resignation

Ongoing flooding continues to threaten communities along the Waccamaw and Great Pee Dee River basins, with water levels rising and forcing evacuations. About 90 percent of the S.C. customers who lost power during last week's storm have had electricity restored. Source: P&C, AP

Damage assessments are still in progress ahead of any possible FEMA emergency financial relief being granted in those communities. Source: Florence Morning News, WBTW-TV

Turns out you can't assume that a political heir who served time in the federal pen and moonlights as a reality TV star knows everything about the details of his felony drug conviction: P&C asked around and Thomas Ravenel may actually be able to vote, despite of what he heard or found on Google. Source: P&C

Though the name of the company hasn't been disclosed, North Charleston says that plans are reportedly coming together for a shopping center including a grocery store to be built on the old Shipwatch Square property along Rivers Avenue. Source: CRBJ

Keith Lamont Scott, the man shot and killed by Charlotte police last month, will finally be laid to rest today near Charleston. His funeral was originally scheduled for last week before storms forced a change of plans. Source: Live 5

The NAACP and National Action Network have called for the resignation of Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey over statements he made about race and an African-American member of county council. Summey apologized for the comments and it appears that he won't be asked to step down from his leadership position by his colleagues. Source: P&C, Live 5