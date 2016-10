click to enlarge Provided

Ta-Nehisi Coates

Due to a change in his schedule, journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates has postponed his Oct. 18 lecture at TD Arena. Coates was supposed to present his talk, "A Deeper Black: Race in America,” as a part of the College of Charleston’s Race and Social Justice Initiative 2016 event series. A new date has not been announced.In the meantime, you can learn more about the Race and Social Justice Initiative here.