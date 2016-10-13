Convicted felon Thomas Ravenel endorses Donald Trump

click to enlarge
Bravo screenshot / Gage Skidmore
You might know Thomas Ravenel as the reality TV star of Southern Charm
. You might know him as the former treasurer of the State of South Carolina. You also might know him as a convicted felon who pleaded guilty
to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and served 10 months in federal prison.
However you know him, Thomas Ravenel wants you to vote for Donald Trump.
You see, T-Rav can't help elect Donald Trump because his felony conviction disqualifies him from voting. But as a human on Facebook, Lord knows that doesn't disqualify him from having opinions. And last night he exercised that right
, calling Hillary Clinton a "great con artist" and saying that "If you believe that our Country should be great and provide equality and opportunity to ALL its citizens then you must vote for Trump."
We're not pretending to be the arbiters of what's great (or incredible or amazing for that matter), and have no idea what Ravenel's definition of 'equality and opportunity' is, but we can fact check one point he made: Thomas Ravenel can't vote, but you can.