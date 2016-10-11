The Agenda: S.C. Republicans stand by Trump; Hard-hit communities flood again; Chs. County power back this week

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

Donald Trump spoke with supporters and members of the S.C. African-American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston last fall

Statewide Republicans from U.S. Sen. Tim Scott to Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster say they stand by Donald Trump in spite of tapes leaked this weekend in which Trump details how he pursues women. Source: The State, WaPo



Residents in hard-hit West Ashley and Summerville neighborhoods are experiencing major flooding once again, for at least the second time in as many years. Source: P&C

As local students return to school, about 1.1 million people nationwide remain without power as of midday yesterday after Hurricane Matthew, some 17,000 homes are still without power in Charleston County, with utilities planning on getting them all back online by the end of the week. Source: Reuters, Live 5, P&C

Some coastal S.C. evacuees couldn't even escape the storm by fleeing to inland North Carolina, where hundreds of thousands are without power and still dealing with floodwaters. Source: NYT

The Ku Klux Klan was reportedly distributing recruitment literature around Clemson University and Oconee County over the weekend. "We are very much still here," said one member. Source: WSPA-TV

The State columnist Cindi Ross Scoppe on how House Speaker Jay Lucas is transforming the conversation in Columbia" after taking over after Bobby Harrell was forced to resign as part of a plea agreement on ethics charges. Source: The State