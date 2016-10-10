TIME-LAPSE: Gordon Street flooding during Hurricane Matthew
Porch Floating
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 4:58 PM
If you've lived downtown for any extended period of time, you know that there are places you avoid when water falls from the sky for a few minutes. The western end of Gordon Street in the wonderful Wagener Terrace neighborhood is one of those places.
One WagTer resident well-versed in this rainy day ritual decided to set up a camera on a Gordon Street house before Hurricane Matthew blew into town, bringing more than a foot of standing water with it to the party. Footage captured between Friday afternoon and midday Sunday show the full rise and fall of Matthew's rains downtown.
Hurricane Matthew obviously brought more rain to the Holy City than a normal weather event, but scientists say so-called "nuisance flooding" events in areas like Gordon Street, have increased dramatically over the last generation as an effect of ongoing sea-level rise.