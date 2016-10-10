The Agenda: Thousands still powerless; Summey "should step down" as chair; Fmr. Miss SC is at heart of Trump tape

About 1.2 million people were still without power across the Southeast after Hurricane Matthew at the end of the weekend, including a half-million customers in S.C. Source: Beaufort Gazette

After tapes from secret meetings revealed that Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey had been publicly supporting the $420 million I-526 extension while privately telling groups he would redistribute the funding once it was secured, the Post and Courier editorial board says the "wisest course" would be for Summey to resign. Source: P&C

Quote from a couple who (accidentally?) got stranded on their McClellanville shrimp boat during Hurricane Matthew: "The most important thing was that Clemson won." Source: P&C

The married woman that Republican candidate Donald Trump apparently tried to seduce, according to tapes obtained by the Washington Post is Nancy O'Dell, former Miss South Carolina and a Clemson graduate. Source: WaPo, Greenville News