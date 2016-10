click to enlarge SCDOT

A look at the Ravenel Bridge Friday night ahead of Matthew

First the Coburg Cow in West Ashley was taken down in preparation for Hurricane Matthew, now it's been announced that the Ravenel Bridge will be closed while the South Carolina Department of Transportation inspects the 13,200-foot-long roadway.

According to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, they will be working with Charleston police to close the bridge, while state inspectors assess the condition of the structure. It is unknown how long it will take the DOT to complete the inspection.