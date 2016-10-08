Charleston police increase patrols following burglaries during storm

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

Charleston County 911 Consolidated Call Center

Charleston police have increased patrols throughout the city following a series of burglaries reported in the past 24 hours.With more than 350,000 coastal residents evacuating the area to escape Hurricane Matthew, many Charleston County residents have voiced their concerns over possibly looting and increased crime due to the high number of abandoned homes.Saturday morning, as the eye of Hurricane Matthew reached 20 miles from Charleston, the Charleston Police Department said that five burglaries had occurred over the past 24 hours.On Meeting Street, a homeless woman was arrested after allegedly breaking a window and entering a home. She was arrested on the scene and charged with burglary.Two break-ins have been reported on James Island. On Nabors Drive, someone kicked in the back door of a home, stealing firearms, jewelry, and electronic equipment. On Bass Lane, someone kicked in the back door of the residence and stole a TV and a wedding dress.Two additional burglaries took place in West Ashley, one a home break-in on Balsam Street and the other a gas station burglary on Savannah Highway.These incidents are currently being investigated.