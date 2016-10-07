Friday, October 7, 2016
S.C. voter registration deadlines extended due to storm
Vote 'No' for Hurricane
by Sam Spence
on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 12:25 PM
The S.C. State Election Commission is giving state voters a few more days to get registered or update info for the November presidential election after local offices were closed along the coast this week ahead of Hurricane Matthew.
If you're mailing
in your registration, your form must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 11.
(Post offices are closed Monday for Columbus Day.)
Online voter registration
at SCVotes.org
must be submitted before 11:59pm on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Fax and email registration
will be also be accepted until 11:59pm on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The previous deadline was Saturday, Oct. 8, one month before the 2016 general election. You can always check your current voter registration info and get more information on upcoming elections at SCVotes.org.
