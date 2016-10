S.C. voter registration deadlines extended due to storm

click to enlarge Flickr user joebeone

The S.C. State Election Commission is giving state voters a few more days to get registered or update info for the November presidential election after local offices were closed along the coast this week ahead of Hurricane Matthew.If you'rein your registration, your form must be postmarked by(Post offices are closed Monday for Columbus Day.)at SCVotes.org must be submitted beforewill be also be accepted untilThe previous deadline was Saturday, Oct. 8, one month before the 2016 general election. You can always check your current voter registration info and get more information on upcoming elections at SCVotes.org.