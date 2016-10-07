The Agenda: Matthew rides up East Coast; Townville suspect could be tried as adult; G'ville lands NCAAs

click to enlarge Weather Underground

Hurricane Matthew reportedly largely spared South Florida yesterday, but it continues to ride along the coast as a category 3 storm, with the strongest effects expected in S.C. early Saturday morning. Source: Tampa Bay Times, NWS



Mount Pleasant is reportedly considering blocking subdivision of Old Village lots and banning building of accessory dwellings. Source: P&C

After the NCAA's decision to pull its basketball tournaments from Greensboro, North Carolina over HB2, Greenville landed a spot as a NCAA tournament host for the men's basketball first and second rounds. Source: P&C, Greenville Journal

Prosecutors say they want to try 14-year old Jesse Dewitt Osborne as an adult for the killing of his father and one student at Townville Elementary in addition to shooting and wounding three others at the school. Source: Reuters, G'ville News

The campaigns for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have stepped away from the campaign trail this week as Matthew approaches the East Coast, likely time they'll spend preparing for the next presidential debate on Sunday. Source: AP

Lawyers for Keith Scott, the man shot and killed by Charlotte police last month, says that questions remain after viewing the remaining, unreleased police footage this week. Source: Charlotte Observer

And for some additional Matthew updates:



By around midday today, I-26 traffic should be returning to normal as crews remove lane reversals. Source: The State

Farmers are also bracing for the impact of Hurricane Matthew. Source: Reuters

You might think it's a challenge to prep your house for Matthew, but at least you're not securing a construction site. Fun fact: The cranes that loom above the city are set to spin freely rather than fight high winds. Source: P&C

Flights to and from Charleston International could end Friday night ahead of the storm. Source: P&C

In a letter to students USC President Harris Pastides is asking students to "refrain from excess" during a few days off for Matthew. Source: The State