Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Downtown parking garages open at 3pm Wednesday through the weekend
Park for free through Monday at 8am
by Sam Spence
on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 9:13 AM
In preparation for Hurricane Matthew's anticipated effects on Charleston over the next few days, City of Charleston parking garages will be open to the public, free of charge, until 8am on Monday, Oct. 10.
Drivers are advised to park with care as the garages will not be staffed and elevators will not be in operation. Do not park on the ground level or top deck of garages. Find a map of local garages on the city's website.
A National Weather Service update on Wednesday morning is projecting that the storm will likely "hug the coast" as it works its way toward the Carolinas, and whether the storm makes landfall or not, the area will feel the effects of Matthew. If you are leaving the area or your home frequently floods, it may be a good idea to park your car in a city garage.
