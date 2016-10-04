Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Man allegedly molests multiple women downtown Monday

Police seek more information

Posted by Dustin Waters on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 9:20 AM

Authorities are asking for help identifying a man suspected of assaulting two women in downtown Charleston on Mon. Oct. 3 - CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Charleston police are looking for information on a man who allegedly followed a woman into an elevator at the Charleston School of Law just before noon on Oct. 3 before proceeding to repeatedly ask the woman to hug her and putting his arms around her. According to police, the man fled on foot once the elevator stopped.

Later that day, the same man is suspected of approaching another woman near 285 Meeting St. and asking for a hug before fondling her and fleeing.

He is described as a young black man, age 20-25, approximately 5-foot-5, 130 pounds. He has short black hair and was wearing a blue shirt, dark jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective.

