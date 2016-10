UPDATED: Closures, cancellations announced as Hurricane Matthew looms

click to enlarge National Weather Service

This afternoon, Hurricane Matthew was moving still slowly north from Cuba, slowing and strengthening a big after becoming disorganized as it made landfall in Cuba. Current tracks have shifted forecasts out to the east once it moves along the Florida coast, but right now it's unknown exactly what effect Matthew will have on the Charleston area, although it's clear that it will haveeffect.With the threat of inclement weather, a slew of closures and cancellations have been announced. Upcoming performances by the(Thurs. Oct. 6),(Fri. Oct. 7), and(Sat. Oct. 8) scheduled at thehave been postponed. Alternate dates will be announced as soon as they are available. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates or refunds will be issued at that time.will close the school’s campus at 5 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation for the storm. All classes and campus activities are canceled.City offices forwill be closed beginning Wednesday. Sandbags will be available for residents at the city’s Public Works Facility beginning Wed. Oct. 5 at 8 a.m. A citizen information line, which can be reached at (843) 746-3900, will also be active starting at that time.According to Gov. Nikki Haley,starting Wednesday. This includes Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties. For a complete list of school closures, follow this link government offices will be closed from Wed. Oct. 5 to Fri. Oct. 7. The Charleston Countyis now active and can be reached by calling (843) 746-3900.Haley has verbally declared a state of emergency for South Carolina and has advised coastal residents to prepare for a possible evacuation that could begin Wed. Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. The governor stresses that those who may be affected by the storm should leave the coastal area as soon as possible. The Charleston County government also encourages residents to leave the area ahead of the storm.Thewill close all campuses Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. All classes and college events are canceled, and the school will be closed until further notice.will close at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and all evening classes are canceled.Thewill be closed Wed. Oct. 5, and will reopen as scheduled on Mon. Oct. 10.sites will be closed starting Wed. Oct. 5.Alland facilities will be closed starting Wed. Oct. 5.Thewill close starting Wed. Oct. 5 and remain closed until further notice.Thewill be closed starting Wed. Oct. 5. Check their website for updates on re-opening.Major weekend arts events like theand severalevents (as previously mentioned) have been postponed. We will have a full list of those rescheduled dates at a later time.The quarterlyscheduled for Fri. Oct. 7, has been rescheduled for Fri. Oct. 14.scheduled for tonight at Sottile Theater, has been rescheduled until next Wed. Oct. 12. Reservations will be honored.Performances at the: tonight's Dirty Dancing has been cancelled and Friday's Anthony Hamilton has been rescheduled for a date TBA.s performances of Evil Dead: The Musical have been postponed. The show will open next Fri. Oct. 14, and additional shows may be added.'s final performances of The Christians have been rescheduled for Oct. 13-Oct. 14.' shows of The Brain that Wouldn't Die have been canceled Oct. 7-Oct. 10.The Preservation Society'shave been cancelled for Thurs. Oct. 6 and Fri. Oct. 7. Head here for info on ticket exchanges.held at Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre on Thurs. Oct. 6, has been cancelled.The, scheduled for Oct. 6-9, has been postponed with new dates TBA.is closed until Mon. Oct. 10, this includes Friday's PBR art show.