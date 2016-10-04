UPDATED: Closures, cancellations announced as Hurricane Matthew looms

click to enlarge
Update: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2:28pm
This afternoon, Hurricane Matthew was moving still slowly north from Cuba, slowing and strengthening a big after becoming disorganized as it made landfall in Cuba. Current tracks have shifted forecasts out to the east once it moves along the Florida coast, but right now it's unknown exactly what effect Matthew will have on the Charleston area, although it's clear that it will have some
effect.
With the threat of inclement weather, a slew of closures and cancellations have been announced. Upcoming performances by the Dance Theatre of Harlem
(Thurs. Oct. 6), Najee
(Fri. Oct. 7), and An Evening with Bernadette Peters
(Sat. Oct. 8) scheduled at the Gaillard Center
have been postponed. Alternate dates will be announced as soon as they are available. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates or refunds will be issued at that time.
Charleston Southern University
will close the school’s campus at 5 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation for the storm. All classes and campus activities are canceled.
City offices for North Charleston
will be closed beginning Wednesday. Sandbags will be available for residents at the city’s Public Works Facility beginning Wed. Oct. 5 at 8 a.m. A citizen information line, which can be reached at (843) 746-3900, will also be active starting at that time.
According to Gov. Nikki Haley, coastal school districts will be closed
starting Wednesday. This includes Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties. For a complete list of school closures, follow this link
.
Charleston County
government offices will be closed from Wed. Oct. 5 to Fri. Oct. 7. The Charleston County citizen's information line
is now active and can be reached by calling (843) 746-3900.
Haley has verbally declared a state of emergency for South Carolina and has advised coastal residents to prepare for a possible evacuation that could begin Wed. Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. The governor stresses that those who may be affected by the storm should leave the coastal area as soon as possible. The Charleston County government also encourages residents to leave the area ahead of the storm.
The College of Charleston
will close all campuses Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. All classes and college events are canceled, and the school will be closed until further notice.
The Citadel
will close at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and all evening classes are canceled.
The Charleston School of Law
will be closed Wed. Oct. 5, and will reopen as scheduled on Mon. Oct. 10.
All Charleston-area National Park Service
sites will be closed starting Wed. Oct. 5.
All Charleston County Parks
and facilities will be closed starting Wed. Oct. 5.
The Charleston County public libraries
will close starting Wed. Oct. 5 and remain closed until further notice.
The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry
will be closed starting Wed. Oct. 5. Check their website
for updates on re-opening.
Major weekend arts events like the Charleston Arts Festival
and several MOJA Arts Festival
events (as previously mentioned) have been postponed. We will have a full list of those rescheduled dates at a later time.
The quarterly ArtWalk,
scheduled for Fri. Oct. 7, has been rescheduled for Fri. Oct. 14.
Hamilton's Sneak Peek,
scheduled for tonight at Sottile Theater, has been rescheduled until next Wed. Oct. 12. Reservations will be honored.
Performances at the North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center
: tonight's Dirty Dancing has been cancelled and Friday's Anthony Hamilton has been rescheduled for a date TBA.
Theater Closures:
Threshold Repertory Theatre'
s performances of Evil Dead: The Musical have been postponed. The show will open next Fri. Oct. 14, and additional shows may be added.
PURE Theatre
's final performances of The Christians have been rescheduled for Oct. 13-Oct. 14.
Footlight Players
' shows of The Brain that Wouldn't Die have been canceled Oct. 7-Oct. 10.
The Preservation Society's Fall Tour of Homes
have been cancelled for Thurs. Oct. 6 and Fri. Oct. 7. Head here
for info on ticket exchanges.
Sounds of September,
held at Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre on Thurs. Oct. 6, has been cancelled.
The Nuovo Cinema Italiano film festival
, scheduled for Oct. 6-9, has been postponed with new dates TBA.
Redux Contemporary Art Center
is closed until Mon. Oct. 10, this includes Friday's PBR art show.