Closures, cancellations announced as Hurricane Matthew looms

click to enlarge National Hurricane Center

If the empty shelves of water at your local supermarket haven’t tipped you off, Lowcountry residents are bracing for the possible impact of Hurricane Matthew, which is expected to inundate the South Carolina coast this weekend. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center reported that Matthew was about 55 miles south of the eastern tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds at 145 mph.In response to the storm, the National Weather Service issued a seven-day hazardous weather outlook for southeastern South Carolina. According to the early assessment, tropical storm or hurricane-force winds are possible later this week, especially near the coast, Friday into Saturday. In addition, the NWS warns that heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible. On Tuesday, the Weather Service advised East Coast residents that tropical storm or hurricane conditions could affect portions of the region even if the center of Matthew remains offshore.With the threat of inclement weather, a slew of closures and cancellations have been announced. Upcoming performances by the(Thurs. Oct. 6),(Fri. Oct. 7), and(Sat. Oct. 8) scheduled at thehave been postponed. Alternate dates will be announced as soon as they are available. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates or refunds will be issued at that time.will close the school’s campus at 5 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation for the storm. All classes and campus activities are canceled.City offices forwill be closed beginning Wednesday. Sandbags will be available for residents at the city’s Public Works Facility beginning Wed. Oct. 5 at 8 a.m. A citizen information line, which can be reached at (843) 746-3900, will also be active starting at that time.Gov. Nikki Haley will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the potential impact of Hurricane Matthew on South Carolina.The list of closures will be updated as weather conditions continue to develop.