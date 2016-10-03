The Agenda: Myrtle Beach Hard Rock pyramid closes; Trump tax returns; Scott funeral in Chs.

click to enlarge Flickr user char1iej

Well, the Hard Rock Cafe pyramid in Myrtle Beach is officially closed and will soon be demolished. The restaurant is moving into the main part of the Broadway at the Beach complex. Source: Myrtle Beach Sun News

The six-year old boy who was shot at Townville Elementary last week died over the weekend. A superhero-themed funeral for Jacob Hall will be held this week. Services were held for Jeffrey Osborne, the 47-year old father of the suspected 14-year old shooter, were held on Saturday. Source: NYT, WLTX-TV, Greenville News

A few weeks ago, a New York Times reporter was anonymously sent copies of Donald Trump's 1995 tax returns, which appear to show that Trump could have avoided paying income taxes for 18 years after reporting a $916 million loss that year. Source: NYT

An EEOC lawsuit has been filed against an S.C. staffing company over alleged discrimination of two disabled men the company employed in a Newberry meat packing plant in a follow up of the 'Henry's boys' case. Source: NYT

The funeral for Keith Lamont Scott will be held on James Island this week. Scott's shooting death at the hands of Charlotte police touched off protests across the city two weeks ago. Source: P&C

A year after historic rains in 2015, S.C. residents across the state are still feeling the impact of the storms. Source: AP, The State, SC Public Radio