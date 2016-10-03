S.C. residents must register by Oct. 8 to vote in the presidential election

click to enlarge
This is your friendly reminder that the deadline to register to vote in the November 8 presidential election is Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Not registered yet? You can get started at SCVotes.org
. You can also update your registration if you've moved recently and find your voting location. On election day, polls will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning on Oct. 10, Charleston County will also begin in-person absentee voting. If you'll be working or on vacation on election day or meet any of 16 qualifications
set by the state, you can request an absentee ballot be mailed to you or vote at one of three
in-person absentee voting locations in North Charleston, West Ashley, or Mt. Pleasant.
Dates and times vary slightly by location:
North Charleston
Church of Christ at Azalea Drive
3950 Azalea Dr.
Oct. 10 - Nov. 7
M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturdays, Oct. 22 & 29, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
West Ashley
Seacoast Church – West Ashley Campus
2049 Savannah Hwy.
Oct. 24 - Nov. 4
M-F 8:30AM - 5PM
Saturday, October 29, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant
Seacoast Church – Mt. Pleasant Campus
750 Long Point Rd.
Oct. 24 - Nov. 4
M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.