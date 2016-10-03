Journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates will speak at CofC on race in America

click to enlarge
Over recent years, author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates has cemented himself as one of the leading voices in modern race relations in America. Beginning his career in journalism at the alt-weekly the Washington City Paper
, Coates worked under the late columnist David Carr before moving on to a national audience. As a correspondent for The Atlantic
, MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, and head writer for Marvel’s Black Panther
comic series, Coates’ work has reached an ever-growing and diverse audience, and now he is set to bring his unique voice to Charleston.
On Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m., Coates will present his talk “A Deeper Black: Race in America” as a part of the College of Charleston’s Race and Social Justice Initiative 2016 event series. Taking place in the TD Arena downtown, admission is free, but registration is recommended to ensure that you get a seat.
As part of a collaborative effort by the Avery Research Center for African-American History and Culture, Addlestone Library, the African-American Studies Program, the Lowcountry Digital History Initiative, CofC’s Race and Social Justice Initiative aims to promote public awareness and discussion about issues of race and social justice in the local community as well as all across the state. To learn more about the initiative and register for the talk, follow this link
