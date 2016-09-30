The Agenda: Graham "glad" flight was canceled; Calhoun St. Starbucks near CofC closing; County affirms $600M for transit

Coffee lovers: Starbucks at 168 Calhoun closes Mon. CofC doesn't currently own the property but does have an option to buy when available. pic.twitter.com/1iGnyFobaY — Coll. of Charleston (@CofC) September 30, 2016

The Starbucks on Calhoun Street across from the College of Charleston will close its doors next week. The College says it will have an option to buy the property when/if it becomes available. Source: @CofC

Berkeley County law enforcement is looking into apparent threat toward former N. Charleston officer Michael Slager after the words "Kill Slager" appeared on a wall in Jedburg. Source: P&C

After a tired and frustrated U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's flight home from D.C. was canceled Wednesday night, he just happened to be seated next to an Army captain who is the son of the principal of Townville Elementary, where the school shooting occurred the previous day. Graham: "For one of the few times in my life, I can say I’m glad my flight was cancelled." Source: Facebook

MUSC students say they want an independent organization to look into an alleged cheating scandal at the school after leaders told them they "just don’t have all the facts." Source: P&C

A new federal mandate for paid sick leave could have a big impact on S.C. employers, which earned $4.2 billion from federal contracts in the most recent fiscal year. Source: P&C

Charleston County Council reaffirmed its committment that $600 million of a proposed $2.1 billion referendum on the ballot this year will go toward transit projects. Source: P&C

As Parris Island reels from recruit hazing allegations, an ex-Marine describes his experience of witnessing misconduct and being told to lie about it at the Lowcountry Marine training center. Source: NYT