Thursday, September 29, 2016

The Agenda: Townville, SC school shooting linked to local killing; Congress approves harbor deepening

Funding for port deepening was tied up with aid to Flint, MI

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 12:05 PM

A 14-year old Upstate teen reportedly killed his father before opening fire on Townville Elementary School. The teen was reportedly subdued by local volunteer firefighter Jamie Brock, a longtime veteran of the Townville VFD. Two students and a teacher were wounded during the shooting, but one student and the teacher have been treated and released, but one young student remains in critical condition. Source: G'ville News, NYT

The U.S. House passed the bill authorizing funding for the Charleston Harbor deepening project along with an adjusted appropriation for aid in Flint, Michigan. Congress also managed to pass a continuing resolution ahead of a Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown. Reps. Clyburn and Wilson were the only members of the S.C. delegation to support the stopgap funding measure. Source: P&C, CNN

Congressman Joe Wilson also proposed a bill that would designate a proposed Medal of Honor memorial at Patriots Point as the official National Medal of Honor Museum. Mark Sanford, who represents the Mount Pleasant area where the museum would be built, is a cosponsor. Source: P&C


Tags: , ,

  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS