New pre-debate Winthrop Poll shows slight Trump lead in S.C.

Dustin Waters
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has a 4 percent advantage over opponent Hillary Clinton, according to a new Winthrop Poll of South Carolina voters
A new statewide poll shows presidential candidate Donald Trump has a slight lead over opponent Hillary Clinton among South Carolina voters.
The latest Winthrop Poll
conducted prior to this Monday’s televised debate found that 42 percent of South Carolina voters favored Trump, whereas Clinton polled at 38 percent. Seven percent of respondents said they were undecided.
When asked which candidate they believed to be capable, the former secretary of state received a majority of support with 53 percent, while 46 percent said the term was an accurate description of her main opponent.
“While Clinton is seen as the more capable candidate, she is also viewed as more dishonest. However, both candidates are setting records for being viewed unfavorably,” said Winthrop Poll Director Scott Huffmon. “While Trump has the lead, these factors may contribute to why he is underperforming expectations of a hypothetical generic Republican versus generic Democrat matchup.”
As for those currently holding office, the approval rating for President Barack Obama sits at 48 percent among South Carolina residents. Support for Governor Nikki Haley remains strong at 57 percent.
Among the top issues concerning those in South Carolina, jobs and unemployment ranked first followed by racial issues. Almost 10 percent of residents polled believe that racial issues are the most important problem facing the United States, but fewer than 7 percent said it was the biggest problem in South Carolina.
On the issue of equal pay for men and women, 81 percent support a state law requiring private companies to close the wage gap for those working the same jobs with the same levels of experience.