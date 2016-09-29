Fire hits Rutledge Avenue home on Wednesday

Onlookers gathered at Colonial Lake Wednesday afternoon to watch firefighters combat an upstairs blaze in a Rutledge Avenue home.

Emergency crews responded to a report of the fire just before 3 p.m. The Charleston Police Department briefly closed a portion of Rutledge Avenue and Beaufain Street as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The individual inside the home at 42 Rutledge Ave. escaped safely, and no civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been officially released.