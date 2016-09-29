Thursday, September 29, 2016

Fire hits Rutledge Avenue home on Wednesday

No serious injuries reported

Posted by Dustin Waters on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 10:22 AM

Onlookers gathered at Colonial Lake Wednesday afternoon to watch firefighters combat an upstairs blaze in a Rutledge Avenue home.

Emergency crews responded to a report of the fire just before 3 p.m. The Charleston Police Department briefly closed a portion of Rutledge Avenue and Beaufain Street as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The individual inside the home at 42 Rutledge Ave. escaped safely, and no civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been officially released.

Dustin Waters

