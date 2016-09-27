The Agenda: Another CofC fraternity closed; Port deepening muddied; Half-cent referendum lines drawn

click to enlarge Flickr user mmahaffie

College of Charleston's Kappa Alpha Order is the second fraternity chapter at the school to close in the last few weeks. Earlier this month, Alpha Epsilon Pi was shuttered after rape allegations surfaced from a fraternity-related party and the school took action to ban "alcohol-related activities." Source: P&C

It still hasn't been completely decided what the $2.1 billion Charleston County half-cent sales tax referendum on the ballot this November will pay for, but the list of supporters is shifting as the projects it's slated to fund changes with just a few weeks to go — Chamber and Tecklenburg are on board, while the Conservation League is out. What started as a transit, green space, and road improvement project could become the linchpin of a reported deal between Charleston officials and state regulators to restart the I-526 project. Source: P&C

Some 3,000 potential jurors summoned to participate in the trial of accused Emanuel shooter Dylann Roof continue to go before District Court Judge Richard Gergel in groups of 80 today. Source: P&C, WCSC-TV

The median price of homes sold in August 2016 was 11.3 percent higher than just a year ago. Source: CRBJ

Michelin North America says it will build a new $270 million distribution complex in Spartanburg County, which will create 350 new jobs and will be linked to the Port of Charleston. Source: GSA Business, P&C

Congressional action to fund the deepening of the Port of Charleston could be halted as Democrats and Republicans disagree over other details in the measure that would move the project forward. Source: P&C