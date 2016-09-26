Watch Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton square off in the first 2016 presidential debate
Up to 100 million people expected to watch
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 9:00 PM
Well, folks, it's finally here. The first presidential debate. They're calling this one of the biggest political events of modern political history, an estimated 100 million people could tune in to watch. We've got the video here for you right now if you want to watch along with us.
The 2016 presidential election is November 8, that means the deadline to register to vote in South Carolina is October 8. To find out how to register and what else will be on your local ballots, visit SCVotes.org.