The Agenda: S.C. better, but still among worst for domestic violence; MUSC Honor Code controversy; State fights prison cell phones

South Carolina has moved from worst to fifth-worst state for violence by men against women in a new national ranking. Source: P&C

Charleston City Councilman Rodney Williams apparently self-reported a potential ethics violation after Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg suggested he do so because of a meeting he had with a registered lobbyist who is said to have held a meeting with city officials over procurement procedures. Source: P&C

MUSC leaders say they're willing to look closer at their Honor Code process after two students reportedly recommended for expulsion in a cheating scandal were allowed to return to class by a school administrator. Source: P&C

Congressman Mick Mulvaney is reportedly holding back campaign money he owes the National Republican Campaign Committee, saying he and some of his colleagues who don't want to fund the group's backing of establishment GOP candidates for Congress. Source: Politico

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he thinks the suspect taken into custody yesterday for the weekend bombings in New York and New Jersey should be held as an 'enemy combatant', which wouldn't allow him normal rights of those arrested. Source: P&C

State officials are hoping to get more than $20,000 to spend on a system to thwart contraband cell phone use in state prisons. Source: P&C

Washington Post headline: "Trump used $258,000 from his charity to settle legal problems"