The Agenda: Latest plan to fund I-526; CofC diversity inching upward; Gas prices spike

A pilot program that provides automatic admission to College of Charleston for students in the top 10 percent of their high school classes in seven Lowcountry counties is the latest step by the school to strive for a more diverse student body, nearly doubling the school's number of racial and ethnic minorities since 2009. Source: P&C

The latest plan to fund the completion of I-526 floated by local leaders last week would draw $150 million from of a $2 billion referendum on the ballot in November to pay for construction at the new port in exchange for access to the $420 million already pledged by the state. However, leaders with the State Infrastructure Bank, the remaining party in the long-standing agreement to finish the highway, have yet to set a meeting date to consider the proposal. Source: P&C

P&C Editorial: "Skip unneeded delay on bike lane"

Greenville-based code school Iron Yard says it hopes to fund thousands of scholarships for minority and female students, $40 million worth in all, over the next five years. Source: P&C

Gas prices have jumped by as much as 11 cents in parts of S.C. and some stations are running out of fuel after a pipeline leak tied up production starting last week. Source: Greenville News, Aiken Standard

Saturday's 59-0 blowout game between Clemson and S.C. State University is the latest example of the price historically-black colleges are paying for a big check to help their struggling athletic programs and get a little national exposure. Source: NYT

AP headline: "South Carolina Party Chairs Beat Vitriol With Friendship"