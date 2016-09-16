The Agenda: Inside the Smithsonian African American museum; N. Chs. finally getting a new grocery?

Our porch has architectural roots in Africa and throughout the African Diaspora, especially the American South and Caribbean. It will be a welcoming and gathering space for our visitors. #APeoplesJourney A photo posted by NMAAHC (@nmaahc) on Sep 16, 2016 at 7:30am PDT

The New York Times has an in-depth look inside the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, which will open on the National Mall next week. Source: NYT

The NYT first-take on the museum: "It is here at last. And it uplifts and upsets."

North Charleston City Council has authorized Mayor Keith Summey to negotiate on behalf of the city to try to lure a grocery store to the corner of Rivers and McMillan Avenues. Summey says the unnamed grocer is "75 percent in the door." Source: P&C

Water managers from across the Carolinas gathered in Charlotte this week to discuss a climate future of extreme weather, both wet and dry, that will challenge water resources going forward. Source: Charlotte Observer

Members of Charleston County Council are calling on the state Department of Transportation to sign-off on the proposal to turn a lane of inbound car traffic on the Ashley River bridge into a bike and pedestrian lane, again signaling worries over traffic. Just a few weeks ago, County council appeared ready to cancel the project after initially approving it, but the issue has not come up for a vote. Source: P&C

Republican members of Congress from S.C. voted to block the proposed transfer of Guantanamo Bay prisoners. Gov. Nikki Haley applauded the proposal while U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, who voted against the measure says that the DoD will have to weigh and approve any decisions to transfer. Source: P&C, AP

Ron Cobb, the informant whose testimony led to 27 corruption convictions during Operation Lost Trust in 1990, has died. The Columbia lobbyist was caught buying coke and turned into an FBI informant as part of an corruption dragnet that remains among the largest in U.S. history. Since Lost Trust, Cobb had lived as a real estate developer in the Upstate. Source: P&C, The State

Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of Rev. Clementa Pinckney, was present at a Greenville forum last night to speak out in favor of gun law reforms. State Senate leaders are touring the state seeking to gauge public opinion on gun reforms. Source: P&C, G'ville News