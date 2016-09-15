The Agenda: Dabo catches heat for MLK statements; I-526 still alive?; S.C. scrambles for ACC/NCAA events

When Clemson's Dabo Swinney was asked if he would discipline a player if he took a knee during the national anthem (he said he wouldn't), the coach launched into a eight-minute sermon on the value of speaking out the 'right way,' political discourse, and trying to lead a righteous life. He also made some commendable statements decrying ignorance, but when he mentioned Martin Luther King, Jr. as part of a lesson on making change, Dabo drew some critics. A few: Activist Shaun King, Clemson prof. Chenjerai Kumanyika, and Greenville sports columnist Mandrallius Robinson. Source: YouTube, Google News, NY Daily News, The Grio, G'ville News

P&C DC reporter Emma Dumain got an early look at the new National Museum of African American History and Culture yesterday, which includes many S.C.-related historical items. Source: P&C

The Nerve reports that S.C. state government collects $2.4 billion in sales tax revenue, but exempts well over that, $3 billion. Source: The Nerve

The ACC and NCAA's decision to move tournament events from North Carolina has S.C. sites in Spartanburg, Columbia, and Greenville scrambling to try to attract the events south of the border. Source: AP, P&C, G'ville News

Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey is still working to pull some strings to keep the I-526 project alive, giving the state Transportation Bank board until Friday to schedule a meeting to discuss a new proposal. Source: P&C

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham appears in a new Hillary Clinton campaign ad that includes criticism of Donald Trump from a number of Republicans. Source: YouTube