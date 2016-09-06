The Agenda: Trump up in S.C., Clinton overall; No charges for Spring Valley officer; Who's running for gov?

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

Donald Trump spoke with supporters and members of the S.C. African-American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston Sept. 23

A new Washington Post poll of all 50 states shows Hillary Clinton with an overall lead, but Donald Trump with a seven-point lead in S.C. Recent polls had shown some tightening of the race in with Clinton even in the margin of error in some S.C. surveys. Source: WaPo, The State

Voters haven't yet picked the next president yet, but the Post and Courier has a roundup of the potential candidates for governor in 2018. Included on the list: Catherine Templeton, Mick Mulvaney, Billy Wilkins, and Henry McMaster. Source: P&C

For the record: Congressman Joe Wilson says he's now fully supporting Donald Trump for president. Wilson on Trump's wall proposal: "A wall makes good neighbors. We know that." Source: Orangeburg Times and Democrat

Legal action by family members of people killed by drunk drivers against the bars and restaurants that served the drunk driver is increasing. Source: The State

There will be no criminal charges against the white school resource officer who was filmed flipping a Spring Valley High School student out of her desk last fall, prosecutors say. Two African-American students won't face their initial disrupting school charges either. Source: NPR, The State

The future of executions in S.C. remains uncertain as S.C. officials still can't purchase the drugs necessary for the state to kill offenders sentenced to death. Source: Spartanburg Herald-Journal

S.C. lawmakers are asking the State Supreme Court to end its oversight of implementation of a school funding case the Court sat on for more than 20 years before issuing a ruling in 2014. Source: AP

Former state Sen. John Drummond died Saturday at the age of 96. After being first elected to state office in 1964, Drummond represented the town of Ninety Six as a Democrat until retiring in 2008. Source: Greenwood Index-Journal

P&C editorial compares Charleston and Venice: "Two cities with too many tourists"