Jeff Cook wants to sell your house if you're moving to Canada because of Trump or Clinton

click to enlarge
-
Sam Spence
-
Everyone's three favorite people on one billboard!
Admit it. At one point or another over the past year, you've had a fleeting thought of packing your bags and jetting off to a faraway land free from politics, hatred, and Best in the World lists.
Well, Jeff Cook Real Estate
is offering to make one part of that transition a little easier. A new billboard on I-26 asks, "Moving to Canada? We can sell your home" with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump looking down over your commute. Now, it's a known fact
that Jeff Cook's billboard game is strong, but this one is pitch perfect as we head into the parties' super-staged political circuses, er, conventions.
In fact, Google says
that "Move to Canada" queries spiked higher than ever as the primaries ramped up in March. Since then, interest has remained higher than normal in the past few months. Whether folks will actually make tracks after the votes are counted, that's another story.
You can find the Jeff Cook billboard facing each way on I-26 near the Meeting Street overpass.