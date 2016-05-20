The Agenda: Medical professionals "terrified" over abortion ban; HIV rates high among SC gay men

click to enlarge Flickr user echizen78

The director of high-risk obstetrics at MUSC says he's "really terrified" at the implications of a bill that bans abortion after 19 weeks both for his patients and fellow doctors, who could face prison time and fines if they're found in violation. The author of the bill, which would become law with Gov. Nikki Haley's signature, says her eventual goal is to "get rid of abortion altogether." Source: P&C, AP

HIV rates among gay men are dramatically higher in the South, according to a new study from Emory University. An estimated 28 percent of gay and bisexual men in S.C. are infected with HIV. Source: NYT

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster's brother George has been banned for life from the upper-crust Palmetto Club in Columbia after he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault over an incident in which he criticized a waiter's clothing, pulled the waiter's pants and touched his genitals. The State reporter John Monk joked that the ruling could be a "fate worse than death." Source: The State

The state's top education and business officials reportedly pressured S.C. Sen. Larry Grooms on his proposal to ban transgender Berkeley County students from usiung the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity, calling the pushback "unprecedented." Source: P&C

The U.S. House of Representatives voted yesterday to remove Confederate flags on flagpoles at VA cemeteries and block federal funds from providing and displaying the flags. Source: AP, P&C

The Charleston County School District is reportedly refusing to release information to the P&C about an investigation into a teacher who was escorted off campus at the county School of the Arts in early April for unspecified allegations. Source: P&C

The debate about public restrooms south of Broad Street is back after an incident involving an elderly man who was apparently stranded in the area and in such urgent need of a restroom that he defecated in public near the Fort Sumter House at the base of King Street. Source: P&C

An Ohio developer apparently has billion-dollar plans for one of the last undeveloped areas of the peninsula, the 160-acre Laurel Island at the eastern end of Romney Street. Source: P&C