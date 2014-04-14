The Agenda: Sanford again accused of violating divorce terms; Will Smith in Charleston; Fighting seafood fraud

Actor Will Smith blew through town this weekend, but not before commandeering a bike taxi parked in front of Husk and taking it for a quick joyride down Queen Street. [Holy City Sinner]

Congressman Mark Sanford reportedly has had another complaint filed against him by his ex-wife, Jenny, asserting that the former governor has once again violated the terms of their sealed divorce agreement. [USA Today, P&C]

The P&C has a three-part look at the state's corrections facilities as it works through a court order to reform how it treats mentally ill prisoners, many of whom are locked in isolation for months or years at a time. [P&C]

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and other dignitaries came into town on Friday for the dedication of a statue to District Court Judge J. Waties Waring at the federal courthouse. Waring is known for a 1951 dissent written in support of integration of racially segregated schools. [P&C, AP]

South Carolina lawmakers are working to make it a crime to mislabel seafood after a group found last year that a third of seafood it sampled last year was mislabeled. [AP]

The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Kansas City Jewish community center is said to have ties to a Ku Klux Klan group in the Carolinas. [AP, The State]