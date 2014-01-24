What you need to know about S.C.'s mentally ill inmate problem

They mean that one mentally ill inmate, James Wilson, was kept in solitary confinement for at least 2,491 consecutive days. It means that an intellectually disabled (and schizophrenic) man named Jerome Laudman was abused and neglected, and then left to rot in his own feces and vomit, until he died of a heart attack. It means that force was used 81 times on a severely mentally ill inmate named James Howard. It means that some mentally ill inmates were restrained at length in what they called a "crucifix position."
It means some mentally ill prisoners were "routinely placed" naked "in shower stalls, rec cages, interview booths, and holding cells for hours and even days at a time." It means that suicidal prisoners who were supposed to be receiving antipsychotic medication were not receiving them. No surprise, the judge wrote, since SCDC's "computer system cannot retrieve the names or numbers of all inmates referred" for mental health treatment, "the number of inmates who have made serious suicide attempts; or the number of inmates whose psychotropic medications have expired without being timely renewed."
It means that mentally ill inmates are routinely caged for days in their own feces and urine, having to eat literally where they shit. It means, Judge Baxley wrote, that "the deposition testimony of some psychiatrists reveals an alarming lack of knowledge about the policies and procedures at SCDC." One such psychiatrist did not know "what mental health counselors do, and had 'no idea' who drafted treatment plans" for inmates. And even if the mental health professionals knew what they were doing, they wouldn't have been able to do much. The ratio of inmates needing treatment to professionals able to provide it was astronomically high.
Judging by the grisly evidence entered into trial for a recently decided class-action lawsuit filed against SCDC on behalf of inmates with severe mental illnesses, conditions like Laudman’s were a hallmark of daily life for many of the plaintiffs.
Laudman’s Super-Max cell likely was vile when he got there — Super-Max isn’t known for housekeeping — but when neighboring inmates summoned prison personnel to check on him 11 days later by banging on the walls and hollering, the odor from his cell was so rank that corrections officers refused to enter. Opening the cell door, they saw Laudman on the cement floor — inert, unresponsive, naked, facedown in feces and vomit, drawing shallow breaths amid Styrofoam plates of rotten moldy food.
Disgusted, the guards and even the nurses refused to touch Laudman, according to court records. Instead, they sent for inmates to get him on a gurney. By the time Laudman arrived at Sumter’s Tuomey Hospital, his core temperature indicated hypothermia. A few hours later, he died of a heart attack.
The motion will be denied, as it should be, and then the legal dispute over the treatment of the inmates will move to the state's appellate courts. The process will take years. It will cost a great deal. And so long as state officials are litigating the matter, and proclaiming themselves aggrieved by the rule of law, there is little reason to think that the wretched lives of the inmates will be rendered any safer. They will instead remain citizens with grand rights but no remedies.
The state's motion is remarkable for the assertions it makes that directly contradict the evidence in the case — and also generally accepted notions of our rule of law.
