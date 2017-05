Here's where you can and cannot imbibe while watching Spoleto shows

click to enlarge Shelby Del Vecchio

You can booze it up at the Gaillard during intermission, just don't bring your drink back to your seat

So, we've already covered where you can sip on special, Spoleto-themed cocktails between now and June 11. But for those of you who like to imbibe whilst watching, here's a critical (albeit short) list of venues that allow alcohol, and those that are gonna make you dump your to-go vino at the door.Cistern YardMiddleton PlaceWoolfe Street PlayhouseGaillard CenterSottile TheaterDock Street Theatre (courtyard)Cathedral of St. Luke and St. PaulMemminger AuditoriumSimons Center Recital HallEmmett Robinson Theatre