Monday, May 22, 2017

Here's where you can and cannot imbibe while watching Spoleto shows

Leave the sippy cup at home

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 3:39 PM

So, we've already covered where you can sip on special, Spoleto-themed cocktails between now and June 11. But for those of you who like to imbibe whilst watching, here's a critical (albeit short) list of venues that allow alcohol, and those that are gonna make you dump your to-go vino at the door.

Venues that sell alcohol you can drink onsite during shows:
Cistern Yard
Middleton Place
Woolfe Street Playhouse

Venues that offer concessions to be consumed outside of the theater:
Gaillard Center
Sottile Theater
Dock Street Theatre (courtyard)

Venues that do not allow drinking onsite:
Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul
Memminger Auditorium
Simons Center Recital Hall
Emmett Robinson Theatre

