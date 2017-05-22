Monday, May 22, 2017
Here's where you can and cannot imbibe while watching Spoleto shows
Leave the sippy cup at home
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 3:39 PM
So, we've already covered
where you can sip on special, Spoleto-themed cocktails between now and June 11. But for those of you who like to imbibe whilst watching, here's a critical (albeit short) list of venues that allow alcohol, and those that are gonna make you dump your to-go vino at the door.
Venues that sell alcohol you can drink onsite during shows:
Cistern Yard
Middleton Place
Woolfe Street Playhouse
Venues that offer concessions to be consumed outside of the theater:
Gaillard Center
Sottile Theater
Dock Street Theatre (courtyard)
Venues that do not allow drinking onsite:
Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul
Memminger Auditorium
Simons Center Recital Hall
Emmett Robinson Theatre
