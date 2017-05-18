Spoleto brings big-screen film project 'Slow Dancing' to Marion Square

Happy eight days until Spoleto Festival USA 2017, Charleston. We're pretty excited about the festival but we're especially excited to spread the news about the fest's newest component — Slow Dancing in Marion Square.
Starting at 8:45 p.m. on Thurs. May 25, Marion Square presents photographer David Michalek's Slow Dancing, each night of the fest festival from 9-11 p.m., through June 9. The exhibit's kickoff will have opening remarks from Spoleto Festival USA general director Nigel Redden and mayor John Tecklenburg.
Slow Dancing was originally mounted in 2007 at New York City's Lincoln Center Festival. The exhibit features silent, high-def videos of 43 dancers moving at less than one-hundredth of their original speed, projected on three 40x30 foot screens, playing simultaneously.
Michalek asked his subjects — dancers include postmodern choreographer Bill T. Jones, tap dancer Roxanne Butterfly, and ballet dancer Janie Taylor — to prepare five seconds of movement, which he then recorded at 1,000 frames per second. The New York Times wrote about Slow Dancing's premiere, “The effect of seeing human faces and bodies in crystalline extreme slow motion has been revelatory, to dancers and nondancers alike.”